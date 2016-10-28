Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références et les remerciements qui accompagnent l’article « La sécurité des objets connectés », publié dans MISC n°88 :

[Article1] E. Vasilomanolakis, J. Daubert, M. Luthra, V. Gazis, A. Wiesmaier et P. Kikiras, « On the Security and Privacy of Internet of Things Architectures and Systems », International Workshop on Secure Internet of Things, Vienna, Austria, septembre 2015

[rfc7416] T. Tsao, R. Alexander, M. Dohler, V. Daza, A. Lozano et M. Richardson, « A Security Threat Analysis for the Routing Protocol for Low-Power and Lossy Networks (RPLs) », RFC 7416, IETF, janvier 2015

[SecuSO1] A. F. Skarmeta, J. Luis Hernández Ramos et J. Bernal Bernabe, « A required security and privacy framework for smart objects », ITU Kaleidoscope : Trust in the Information Society, Barcelona, Spain, décembre 2015

[Article2] A. Pfitzmann et M. Hansen, « A terminology for talking about privacy by data minimization : Anonymity, Unlinkability, Undetectability, Unobservability, Pseudonymity, and Identity Management » , 2010

[HIP-DEX] R. Hummen et R. Moskowitz, « HIP Diet EXchange (DEX) », IETF Draft, Expire : septembre 2016

[rfc5191] D. Forsberg, Y. Ohba, B. Patil, H. Tschofenig et A. Yegin, « Protocol for Carrying Authentication for Network Access (PANA) », RFC 5191, IETF, mai 2008

[rfc3748] B. Aboba, L. Blunk, J. Vollbrecht, J. Carlson et H. Levkowetz, « Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP) », RFC 3748, IETF, juin 2004

[802,1X] S.Pack et Y.Choi, « Pre-authenticated fast handoff in a public wireless LAN based on IEEE 802.1 x Model », Springer, 2003

[RFC1777] W. Yeong and T. Howes and S. Kille, « Lightweight Directory Access Protocol », RFC 1777, IETF, mars 1995

[RFC3652] S. Sun and S. Reilly and L. Lannom and J. Petrone, « Handle System Protocol (ver 2.1) Specification », RFC 3652, novembre 2003

[DCapBAC] J. L. Hernández-Ramos, A. J. Jara et L. Marín, « DCapBAC: Embedding Authorization Logic into Smart Things Through ECC Optimizations », Int. J. Comput. Math., 2016

[RFC7252] Z. Shelby and K. Hartke and C. Bormann, « The Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) », RFC 7252, IETF, juin 2014

[HP] « Internet of things research study 2015 report », Hewlett Packard, 2015

[Article3] M. B. Shemaili and C. Y. Yeun and K. Mubarak and M. J. Zemerly, « A new lightweight hybrid cryptographic algorithm for the internet of things », IEEE, 2012

[TC] A. Iliev et S. W. Smith. « Protecting client privacy with trusted computing at the server ». IEEE Security & Privacy, 2005

[CT] A. Jøsang, R. Ismail et C. Boyd. « A survey of trust and reputation systems for online service provision », Decision Support Systems, 2007

[RFC6749] D. Hardt, « The OAuth 2.0 Authorization Framework », IETF RFC 6749, octobre 2012

[DCAF] S. Gerdes, O. Bergmann et C. Bormann « Delegated CoAP authentication and authorization framework (DCAF) », IETF Draft, Expire : 21 avril 2016

[IdM-IoT] J. Chen and Y. Liu and Y. Chai, « An Identity Management Framework for Internet of Things », IEEE, octobre 2015

[Stat] D. Evans, « The internet of things: How the next evolution of the internet is changing everything », CISCO, 2011

[6LoWPAN] P. Pongle and G. Chavan, « A survey: Attacks on RPL and 6LoWPAN in IoT », ICPC, janvier 2015

[ZigBee] X. Cao and D. Shila and Y. Cheng and Z. Yang and Y. Zhou and J. Chen, « Ghost-in-ZigBee : Energy Depletion Attack on ZigBee based Wireless Networks », IEEE, 2016

[IPSec-6LoWPAN] S. Raza, S. Duquennoy, T. Chung, D. Yazar, T. Voigt and U. Roedig, « Securing communication in 6LoWPAN with compressed IPsec », 2011 International Conference on Distributed Computing in Sensor Systems and Workshops (DCOSS), Barcelona, 2011, pp. 1-8

Remerciements

Ce travail est en partie financé par le programme de recherche et d’innovation de l’Union européenne « Horizon 2020 » (projet reTHINK, accord de financement n° 645342) que nous remercions ainsi que dans un autre registre, les éditeurs de la revue MISC, pour la pertinence et l’acuité de leurs observations, qui nous ont permis d’améliorer notre article.

Saad EL JAOUHARI, Ahmed BOUABDALLAH et Jean-Marie BONNIN

