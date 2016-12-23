[MISC n°89] Références de l’article « Architecture 64 bits/ASLR : quelles conséquences pour les exploits 32 bits ? »

Retrouvez ici la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Architecture 64 bits/ASLR : quelles conséquences pour les exploits 32 bits ? Étude de cas avec Java et le CVE-2010-0842 », publié dans MISC n°89 :

[1] Philipp Holzinger, Stefan Triller, Alexandre Bartel and Eric Bodden : An In-Depth Study of More Than Ten Years of Java Exploitation, Proceedings of the 23rd ACM Conference on Computer and Communications Security (CCS’16) : http://www.abartel.net/static/p/ccs2016-10yearsJavaExploits.pdf

[2] MITRE, CVE-2010-0842, 2010 : http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=cve-2010-0842

[3] Peter Vreugdenhil, Java parse vulnerabilities, May 21st 2010 : http://vreugdenhilresearch.nl/java-midi-parse-vulnerabilities/

[4] PSHAPE : https://sites.google.com/site/exploitdevpshape/

[5] Defuse online Disassembler : https://defuse.ca/online-x86-assembler.htm

[6] Izik Kotler, Smack the Stack, 2005 : http://web.textfiles.com/hacking/smackthestack.txt

[7] Jack Tang, Java Native Layer Exploits Going Up, 2013 : http://blog.trendmicro.com/trendlabs-security-intelligence/java-native-layer-exploits-going-up/

[8] Yuki Chen, 2013 : https://github.com/guhe120/CVE20131491-JIT

MISC n°89 est disponible chez votre marchand de journaux et sur notre boutique en ligne !

Partager : sur Twitter sur Facebook sur Google+