[MISC HS n°16] Références de l’article « Interception passive et décodage de flux GSM avec gr-gsm »

par

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Interception passive et décodage de flux GSM avec gr-gsm », publié dans MISC HS n°16 :

[1] Karsten Nohl, « Breaking GSM phone privacy », Blackhat 2010, https://srlabs.de/wp-content/uploads/2010/07/100729.Breaking.GSM_.Privacy.BlackHat1-1.pdf et https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hjn-BP8nro

[2] https://www.ettus.com

[3] http://www.realtek.com/products/productsView.aspx?Langid=1&PFid=35&Level=4&Conn=3&ProdID=257

[4] https://greatscottgadgets.com/hackrf/

[5] https://www.nuand.com

[6] http://airspy.com

[7] http://www.sdrplay.com

[8] Security Research Labs, « Mobile network security report: France », juin 2017, https://gsmmap.org/assets/pdfs/gsmmap.org-country_report-France-2017-06.pdf

[9] https://github.com/ptrkrysik/gr-gsm

[10] https://www.wireshark.org

[11] https://ptrkrysik.github.io/

[12] https://opensource.srlabs.de/projects/a51-decrypt

Laisser un commentaire