C : \ Users \ Nes \ Desktop > powershell - Exec Bypass - File Invoke - IkeextCheck . ps1 [ * ] Checking OS version … [ + ] The version of Windows is vulnerable [ * ] Checking IKEEXT service status … [ + ] IKEEXT service is running ! [ * ] Checking IKEEXT service start mode … [ + ] IKEEXT service start mode is set to ‘ AUTO ’ ! [ * ] Checking folders permissions in system environment PATH … [ + ] Access granted : ‘ C : \ Python27 \ ’ [ + ] Access granted : ‘ C : \ Python27 \ Scripts ’ [ - ] Access denied : ‘ C : \ Windows \ system32 ’ [ - ] Access denied : ‘ C : \ Windows ’ [ - ] Access denied : ‘ C : \ Windows \ System32 \ Wbem ’ [ - ] Access denied : ‘ C : \ Windows \ System32 \ WindowsPowerShell \ v1 . 0 \ ’ [ + ] At least one writable folder has been found ! [ * ] Checking ‘ wlbsctrl . dll ’ existence … [ + ] ‘ wlbsctrl . dll ’ was not found in the system folders ! [ + ] THE MACHINE IS VULNERABLE ! ! ! : ) [ * ] Store your malicious DLL into one of the above folders and reboot .