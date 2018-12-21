[MISC n°101] Références de l’article « Le piratage de logiciels dans le monde »

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Le piratage de logiciels dans le monde », publié dans MISC n°101 :

[1] John F. Gantz et alt., The Dangerous World of Counterfeiting Pirated Software, White Paper, IDC, USA, 29 pages, 2013 : https://news.microsoft.com/download/presskits/antipiracy/docs/IDC030513.pdf

[2] https://www.fast.org/what-piracy

[3] https://www.bsa.org/country/ResearchandStatistics/~/media/Files/statestudy07/statestudy07.ashx

[4] https://scottandscottllp.com/a-new-definition-of-software-piracy/

[5] Tafer Zohei, Abbar Mohammed, Software Piracy in Developing Countries: prevalence, causes and some propositions, Global Journal of Economics and Business, Vol 3, Issue 2, Pp 191-216 (2017)

[6] S.A. Asongu, P. Singh, S. Le Roux, Fighting Software Piracy: Some Global Conditional Policy Instruments, Journal of Business Ethics, September 2018, Volume 152, Issue 1, pp 175–189

[7] Byeng-Hee Chang, Sang-Hyun Nam, Shin-Hye Kwon, Sylvia M. Chan-Olmsted, Toward and integrated model of software piracy determinants: a cross-national longitudinal study, Telematics and Informatics, Vol. 34, Issue 7, November 2017, pp.1113-1124

[8] Yavuz Akbulut, Onur Donmez, Predictors of digital piracy among Turkish undergraduate students, Telematics and Informatics, Vol. 35, Issue 5, August 2018, pp. 1324-1334

[9] Byung Lee, Seung Yeop Paek, Roy Fenoff, Factors associated with digital piracy among early adolescents, Children and Youth Services Review, Vol. 86, February 2018, pp. 287-295

[10] Marcos Vinicio Chein Feres, et alt., Robin Hood in reverse : software, piracy and copyright, Rev. Direito, 2017, vol.13, n.1, pp.69-94.

[11] Simplice A. Asongu, Harmonizing IPRs on Software Piracy: Empirics of Trajectories in Africa, Journal of Business Ethics, November 2013, Vol. 118, Issue 1, pp.45-60

[12] Hassan Aleassa, John Michael Pearson, Scott McClurg, Investigating Software Piracy in Jordan: An Extension of the Theory of Reasoned Action, Journal of Business Ethics, Volume 98, Issue 4, 2011, pp. 663-676

[13] I.P.L. Png, On the reliability of software piracy statistics, Electronic Commerce Research and Applications, Volume 9, Issue 5, September–October 2010, Pages 365-373

[14] D.W. Straub, R.W. Collins, Key information liability issues facing managers: software piracy, proprietary databases, and individual rights to privacy, MIS Quarterly, Volume 14, Issue 2, 1990, pp.143-156

[15] Playing Hardball with Software, SCIENCE ’83, May 1983; Getting Tough on Software Theft, BUSINESS WEEK, May 31, 1982

[16] Battling the Computer Pirates, N. Y. Times, Jan. 5, 1983,

[17] Robert K. Robinson, Brian J. Reithel, The software piracy dilemma in public administration: a survey of university software policy enforcement, Public Administration Quarterly, Vol. 17, n°. 4, Winter 1994, pp. 485-497

[18] https://www.bsa.org/country/ResearchandStatistics/~/media/Files/statestudy07/statestudy07.ashx

[19] https://www.bsa.org/country/ResearchandStatistics/~/media/Files/statestudy07/statestudy07.ashx

[20] http://www.bsa.org/about-bsa

[21] https://www.iacc.org/

[22] https://www.nytimes.com/2010/11/07/technology/07piracy.html

[23] http://www.comp.nus.edu.sg/~ipng/research/piracy_HICSS.pdf

http://www.serci.org/2008/png.pdf

[24] I.P.L. Png, On the reliability of software piracy statistics, Electronic Commerce Research and Applications, Volume 9, Issue 5, September–October 2010, Pages 365-373

[25] Quartiles calculés à l’aide de http://www.alcula.com/calculators/statistics/quartiles/

[26] Réalisée à partir de https://www.graphpad.com/quickcalcs/CImean2/

[27] https://www.voanews.com/a/global-trend-in-counterfeiting-and-piracy/3783360.html

Partager : sur Twitter sur Facebook sur Google+