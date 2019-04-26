[MISC n°103] Références de l’article « La face cachée des relations d’approbation »

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « La face cachée des relations d’approbation », publié dans MISC n°103 :

[1] Ace Fekay, https://blogs.msmvps.com/acefekay/2016/11/02/active-directory-trusts/

[2] « Essential Attributes of a Trusted Domain Object », https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/openspecs/windows_protocols/ms-adts/c9efe39c-f5f9-43e9-9479-941c20d0e590

[3] « trustAttributes », https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/openspecs/windows_protocols/ms-adts/e9a2d23c-c31e-4a6f-88a0-6646fdb51a3c

[4] Microsoft, « [MS-PAC]: Privilege Attribute Certificate Data Structure », https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/openspecs/windows_protocols/ms-pac/166d8064-c863-41e1-9c23-edaaa5f36962

[5] Dirk-jan MOLLEMA, « Active Directory forest trusts part 1 – How does SID filtering work? », https://dirkjanm.io/active-directory-forest-trusts-part-one-how-does-sid-filtering-work/

[6] xan7r, decryptKerbTicket.py, https://gist.github.com/xan7r/ca99181e3d45ee2042425f4f9181e614

[7] « SID Filtering and Claims Transformation », https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/openspecs/windows_protocols/ms-pac/55fc19f2-55ba-4251-8a6a-103dd7c66280

[8] Aurélien BORDES, « SECRETS D’AUTHENTIFICATION Épisode 2 – Kerberos contre attaque », https://www.ssi.gouv.fr/uploads/IMG/pdf/Aurelien_Bordes_-_Secrets_d_authentification_episode_II_Kerberos_contre-attaque_–_planches.pdf

[9] Benjamin DELPY, « Golden Ticket », http://blog.gentilkiwi.com/securite/mimikatz/golden-ticket-kerberos

[10] Sean METCALF, « Mimikatz DCSync Usage, Exploitation, and Detection », https://adsecurity.org/?p=1729

[11] Rindert KRAMER et Dirk-jan MOLLEMA, « Escalating privileges with ACLs in Active Directory », https://blog.fox-it.com/2018/04/26/escalating-privileges-with-acls-in-active-directory/

[12] Nicolas DAUBRESSE, https://github.com/wavestone-cdt/MISC-AD-trusts-relationships/SIDHistoryInjection

[13] Raimund ANDREE et Jan-Hendrik PETERS, https://github.com/AutomatedLab/AutomatedLab

[14] Thomas DIOT, https://github.com/Qazeer/MISC-AD_Trusts-SID

[15] Will SCHROEDER (@harmj0y), « A Guide to Attacking Domain Trusts », http://www.harmj0y.net/blog/redteaming/a-guide-to-attacking-domain-trusts/

[16] Will SCHROEDER (@harmj0y), https://github.com/PowerShellMafia/PowerSploit/blob/dev/Recon/PowerView.ps1

[17] @harmj0y, @sixdub, @enigma0x3, rvrsh3ll, @killswitch_gui, et @xorrior, https://github.com/EmpireProject/Empire

[18] Benjamin DELPY, https://github.com/gentilkiwi/mimikatz

[19] Benjamin DELPY, https://twitter.com/gentilkiwi/status/1003236624925413376

[20] Will SCHROEDER (@harmj0y), « Mimikatz and DCSync and ExtraSids, Oh My », http://www.harmj0y.net/blog/redteaming/mimikatz-and-dcsync-and-extrasids-oh-my/

[21] Will SCHROEDER (@harmj0y), « Abusing Active Directory Permissions with PowerView », http://www.harmj0y.net/blog/redteaming/abusing-active-directory-permissions-with-powerview/

[22] https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4490059/using-shared-permissions-model-to-run-exchange-server

Partager : sur Twitter sur Facebook sur Google+