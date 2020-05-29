[MISC n°109] Références de l’article « Secure Software Development LifeCycle »

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Secure Software Development LifeCycle », publié dans MISC n°109 :
[BEEF] BeEF (Browser Exploitation Framework) : https://beefproject.com
[CORNUCOPIA] OWASP Cornucopia : https://owasp.org/www-project-cornucopia
[EBIOS] Méthode EBIOS par l’ANSSI : https://www.ssi.gouv.fr/guide/ebios-2010-expression-des-besoins-et-identification-des-objectifs-de-securite
[MEHARI] Méthode MEHARI : http://meharipedia.x10host.com/wp
[ASVS] OWASP Application Security Verification Standard : https://owasp.org/www-project-application-security-verification-standard
[DT] OWASP Dependency Track : https://dependencytrack.org
[SNYK] Snyk : https://snyk.io
[GITHUB] About security alerts for vulnerable dependencies : https://help.github.com/en/github/managing-security-vulnerabilities/about-security-alerts-for-vulnerable-dependencies
[FSB] FindSecurityBugs : https://find-sec-bugs.github.io
[BANDIT] Bandit : https://bandit.readthedocs.io/en/latest
[SCS] Security Code Scan : https://security-code-scan.github.io
[PSA] phpcs-security-audit : https://github.com/FloeDesignTechnologies/phpcs-security-audit
[SONAR] SonarQube : https://www.sonarqube.org/
[CHECKMARX] Checkmarx cxSAST : https://www.checkmarx.com/products/static-application-security-testing
[CC] Cucumber : https://cucumber.io
[RF] RobotFramework : https://robotframework.org
[ARACHNI] Arachni Web Application Security Scanner Framework : https://www.arachni-scanner.com
[QUALYS] Qualys Web Application Scanning : https://www.qualys.com/lp/web-app-security
[ZAP] OWASP RAP : https://owasp.org/www-project-zap
[OPENSAMM] OWASP SAMM : https://owaspsamm.org
[BSIMM] Building Security In Maturity Model : https://www.bsimm.com
[SAFECode] Software Assurance Forum for Excellence in Code : https://safecode.org
[OPENRASP] OpenRASP de Baidu : https://github.com/baidu/openrasp
[SQREEN] Sqreen : https://www.sqreen.com