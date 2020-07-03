[MISC n°110] Références de l’article « Pré-authentification Kerberos : de la découverte à l’exploitation offensive »

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Pré-authentification Kerberos : de la découverte à l’exploitation offensive », publié dans MISC n°110 :

[1] Timothée Ménochet, outil offensif pour la découverte de secrets d’authentification via Kerberos : https://github.com/tmenochet/PowerSpray

[2] NMAP, script NSE « krb5-enum-users » : https://nmap.org/nsedoc/scripts/krb5-enum-users.html

[3] Will Schroeder, « Roasting AS-REPs » : https://www.harmj0y.net/blog/activedirectory/roasting-as-reps

[4] Will Schroeder, « From Kekeo to Rubeus » : https://www.harmj0y.net/blog/redteaming/from-kekeo-to-rubeus

[5] Ronnie Flathers, « Fun with LDAP and Kerberos: Attacking AD from non-Windows machines » : https://www.troopers.de/troopers19/talks/zbw3mh

[6] Rindert Kramer, « Further abusing the badPwdCount attribute » : https://blog.fox-it.com/2017/11/28/further-abusing-the-badpwdcount-attribute

[7] Walter Legowski, « A Hacker’s Guide to the BloodHound Galaxy » : https://www.ernw.de/download/ERNW_DogWhisperer3.pdf

[8] Benjamin Delpy, « Overpass-the-hash » : http://blog.gentilkiwi.com/securite/mimikatz/overpass-the-hash

[9] Aurélien Bordes, « Secrets d’authentification épisode II Kerberos contre-attaque » : https://www.ssi.gouv.fr/publication/secrets-dauthentification-episode-ii-kerberos-contre-attaque

[10] Aurélien Bordes, « L’administration en silo » : https://www.sstic.org/2017/presentation/administration_en_silo

Partager : sur Twitter sur Facebook sur Google+