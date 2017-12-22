[MISC n°95] Références de l’article « Docker : les bons réflexes à adopter »

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Docker : les bons réflexes à adopter », publié dans MISC n°95 :

[HUB] https://hub.docker.com/

[DISTROLESS] https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/distroless

[GO] https://hub.docker.com/_/golang/

[COMPOSE] https://github.com/docker/compose/releases

[ROOT] https://docs.docker.com/engine/security/security/#docker-daemon-attack-surface

[10] https://github.com/docker/docker-bench-security

[DBLOG] https://blog.docker.com/

Référence externe :
[Docker security] https://docs.docker.com/engine/security/security/

