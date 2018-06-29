[MISC n°98] Références de l’article « Émulation du bootloader de NotPetya avec Miasm »

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Émulation du bootloader de NotPetya avec Miasm », publié dans MISC n°98 :
[1] https://www.crowdstrike.com/blog/full-decryption-systems-encrypted-petya-notpetya/
[2] https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Master_File_Table
[3] https://shasaurabh.blogspot.fr/2017/07/debugging-mbr-ida-pro-and-bochs-emulator.html
[4] https://www.sstic.org/2012/presentation/miasm_framework_de_reverse_engineering/
[5] https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mode_r%C3%A9el
[6] https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/wsl/install-win10
[7] https://wiki.osdev.org/Memory_Map_(x86)
[8] https://wiki.osdev.org/ATA_in_x86_RealMode_(BIOS))
[9] http://webpages.charter.net/danrollins/techhelp/0243.HTM
[10] https://www.sstic.org/media/SSTIC2011/SSTIC-actes/attaques_dma_peer-to-peer_et_contremesures/SSTIC2011-Article-attaques_dma_peer-to-peer_et_contremesures-lone-sang_duflot_nicomette_deswarte.pdf
[11] https://github.com/carmaa/inception
[12] https://www.crowdstrike.com/blog/petrwrap-ransomware-technical-analysis-triple-threat-file-encryption-mft-encryption-credential-theft/
[13] https://www.crowdstrike.com/blog/full-decryption-systems-encrypted-petya-notpetya/