[MISC n°98] Références de l’article « Web authentification / Password reset : REX de Bug Bounty »

par

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Web authentification / Password reset : REX de Bug Bounty », publié dans MISC n°98 :

[01] theharvester, https://tools.kali.org/information-gathering/theharvester

[02] Linkedin2Username – Generate Username Lists For Companies On LinkedIn (OSINT Tool), https://www.kitploit.com/2018/03/linkedin2username-generate-username.html

[03] rockyou wordlist, https://wiki.skullsecurity.org/Passwords

[04] Burp, https://portswigger.net/burp

[05] THC-Hydra, https://tools.kali.org/password-attacks/hydra

[06] BeEF framework, http://beefproject.com/

[07] HaveIBeenPwned, https://haveibeenpwned.com/

[08] Password Manager, https://keepass.info/

[09] OWASP Authentication Cheat Sheet, https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Authentication_Cheat_Sheet

[10] OWASP Forgot Password Cheat Sheet, https://www.owasp.org/index.php/Forgot_Password_Cheat_Sheet

Laisser un commentaire