[MISC n°89] Références de l’article « Un Honeypot nommé DFIR »

Retrouvez ici la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Un Honeypot nommé DFIR », publié dans MISC n°89 :

[STOLL] The Cuckoo’s Egg : Tracking a Spy Through the Maze of Computer Espionage – Clifford Stoll

[BERFERD] An Evening With Berferd – http://www.cheswick.com/ches/papers/berferd.pdf

[BELLOVIN] There Be Dragons – https://www.usenix.org/legacy/publications/library/proceedings/sec92/full_papers/bellovin.pdf

[ENISA] Proactive detection of security incidents II – Honeypots – https://www.enisa.europa.eu/publications/proactive-detection-of-security-incidents-II-honeypots/at_download/fullReport

[KYE] Know Your Enemy : Learning about Security Threats – The Honeynet Project

The Honeynet Project – https://honeynet.org

MISC n°89 est disponible chez votre marchand de journaux et sur notre boutique en ligne !

Partager : sur Twitter sur Facebook sur Google+