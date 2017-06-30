[MISC n°92] Références de l’article « Usage de la cryptographie par les formats d’archives ZIP, RAR et 7z »

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste des références qui accompagnent l’article « Usage de la cryptographie par les formats d’archives ZIP, RAR et 7z », publié dans MISC n°92 :

[1] PKWARE Inc, APPNOTE.TXT – .ZIP File Format Specification version 6.3.4, 2014 https://pkware.cachefly.net/webdocs/casestudies/APPNOTE.TXT

[2] Eli Biham and Paul C. Kocher, A known plaintext attack on the PKZIP Stream Cipher, 1994, http://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007%2F3-540-60590-8_12#page-1

[3] Michael Stay, ZIP Attacks with Reduced Known Plaintext, 2002,

http://math.ucr.edu/~mike/zipattacks.pdf

[4] AES Encryption Information : Encryption Specification AE-1 and AE-2, janvier 2009, http://www.winzip.com/win/en/aes_info.html

[5] Brian Gladman, A Password Based File Encryption Utility, novembre 2008, http://www.gladman.me.uk/cryptography_technology/fileencrypt/

[6] Zip 101 poster, Ange Albertini, https://github.com/corkami/pics/blob/master/binary/zip101/zip101.pdf

[7] RAR version 4.11 – Technical information, http://www.forensicswiki.org/w/images/5/5b/RARFileStructure.txt

[8] Marc Bevand, Brute Forcing RAR Archives Encrypted with the « -⁠hp » Option, juin 2010, http://blog.zorinaq.com/brute-forcing-rar-archives-encrypted-with-the-hp-option/

[9] Marko Kreen, rarfile, RAR archive reader for Python, https://pypi.python.org/pypi/rarfile/

[10] RAR 5.0 archive format, http://www.rarlab.com/technote.htm

[11] Changes in RAR 5.0 encryption algorithm, http://www.rarlab.com/rarnew.htm

[12] 7z Format description (4.59), http://cpansearch.perl.org/src/BJOERN/Compress-Deflate7-1.0/7zip/DOC/7zFormat.txt et http://www.7-zip.org/sdk.html

[13] Igor Pavlov, Encryption and CRC information in 7z, novembre 2014, https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45798/thread/7cb978dc/

[14] Laurent Clévy, unarcrypto.py, an educational tool to depict the use of cryptography for password verification, header and content encryption by popular archivers : zip, 7zip, rar v3 and v5, mai 2017, https://github.com/lclevy/unarcrypto

Partager : sur Twitter sur Facebook sur Google+